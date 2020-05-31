Non-profit group conducts door-to-door screening in northern areas

We Care Organisation is continuing with its Covid-19 awareness initiative and is well on its way to screening and educating residents of 20,000 northern areas homes in its door-to-door campaign.

We Care Organisation chair Pastor Donovan Arends said the awareness initiative would continue for three to six weeks in Bethelsdorp, with at least 503 homes already being visited since the launch this week.

We Care Organisation is a registered non-profit organisation that operates in the poorest sections of the northern areas, according to Arends.

“We realised the need to train and educate people as health care workers, and trained 100 members from our organisation.

“We have a professional nurse who is a member of the organisation who assisted with the training, and the department of health is also supporting us.

“The department helped with the training and also donated 10 one-litre bottles of hand sanitiser and 100 masks.”

Arends said they would convert the hand sanitisers into 200ml bottles, but they would not be able to distribute to all of the earmarked homes and asked that people donate hand sanitisers and masks to achieve their goal.

“The organisation donated 70 masks. We will be screening and educating community members via a door-to-door approach and we will educate them to keep a safe social distance, wear their mask, wash their hands.

“This will be a means to reaffirm the government guidelines and encourage people to stay at home.

“This week at the Stepping Stone Building in Bethelsdorp we will have a special programme where there will be political councillors and motivational speakers,” Arends said.

He said they had noticed that with people losing their jobs, and others being under financial strain, there was a need for motivational speakers and this was their way of trying to bring awareness and encouragement to people.

“We have received another 100 CVs that we are looking into, and we will apply to assist the department of education, which said it needs health workers,” Arends said.

Should you wish to donate, contact Arends on 072-506-2159.