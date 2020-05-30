What pupils think about going back to class

Hayden Hiles, 17, of Bethelsdorp — head boy of Linkside High School

There are two sides to the question [if we feel safe going back to school]. On the one side ... it’s like we are a science experiment for the government to see if we are able to return to our normal lives, and on the other hand I feel that education should be a priority right now because there is not a lot of time left until we go to university.

I don’t think that there is enough time to catch up because look at all the time lost so far. We have missed more than two months of work. Face-to-face teaching is much better.