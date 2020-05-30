WATCH | Rugby tough guy locks horns with corona rules

Business owner brazens it out despite shutdown

“Have you seen the title deed of this building? The title deed of this building is on Armand du Preez, not on Cyril Ramaphosa, not on the head of police. The title deed of this shop is on A du Preez.”



Those were the words of Uitenhage businessman Armand du Preez, who closed his furniture shop for only two weeks after lockdown was announced in March, saying it was crippling the economy and that the masks being worn were to silence people...

