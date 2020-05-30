Tabita at peace as estranged husband convicted
Dr Tabita Boto is finally at peace. The man who shot her in the face, someone she once loved, has been found guilty of his crimes.
And as her estranged husband faces a possible jail term of up to 15 years, the mother of three is making plans to move forward with her life...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.