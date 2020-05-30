No quick return to classrooms withalmost half of Bay schools not ready

Less than half the schools in Nelson Mandela Bay are ready to reopen on Monday — and authorities in the province say those which do not meet the department of education’s standards for water and sanitation will remain closed.



An oversight visit by politicians to schools in the Bay district on Friday revealed that just 40% of schools were ready to accept grade 7 and 12 pupils and teachers due to a shortage of personal protective equipment and sanitisers...

