Fizz is finished and klaar in bad times as beer gathers a head of whimsy

PREMIUM

Even before SA’s lockdown stage 3 regulations were issued yesterday, online booze outlets were flooded with orders. In anticipation of next week’s deluge, all the liquor websites I visited this week (purely in the name of research) were advertising “pre-orders”, meaning you can order now and receive your bounty once it is legal.



But wait now. What is this “pre-order”? When you order something, you expect a delay between your asking for it and its arriving (gerund-lovers, don’t say I never do anything for you). So how is a pre-order any different from a plain old order?..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.