Rustle up something tasty for a winter’s day

With winter slowly creeping in, not many things can keep one warmer than a hearty home-cooked meal.

Around this time of year, you won’t go wrong when whipping up some of the proudly South African comfort dishes that MiCasa vocalist and restaurateur J’something offers in his book Something’s Cooking.

Create a day’s menu with these recipes from the chef’s cookbook.

Breakfast

Nothing says “home” like good old porridge the South African way on a cold winter’s morning.

Ingredients

3 cups of water

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup maize meal

1 cup cold water

1 tbsp butter

milk, to serve

brown sugar, to serve

Fresh fruit (optional)

Method

1. Boil the cinnamon and salt in 3 cups water in a pot and cover with a lid

2. Mix the maize meal with the cup of cold water and stir into the boiling water

3. Simmer for at least 20-25 minutes, stirring regularly

4. Add butter

5. Serve with milk and brown sugar. Fresh fruit such as blueberries and bananas go well with this.

Lunch