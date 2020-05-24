Join the nation’s baking brigade

The aroma of a freshly baked bread is enough to put some people in a good mood.

There’s something about baked goods that just makes people feel loved.

While I was growing up, my mother used to bake pies and sell them, and the aroma from a pie reminds me of her.

No doubt many people share memories such as mine and therefore find comfort in all things baked.

Last Sunday, World Baking Day was celebrated. And possibly for the first time in a long time, people have been really focused on baking.

The national lockdown even resulted in a shortage of yeast.

With many baking challenges circulating on social media, such as for banana bread, it has been a great time for baking enthusiasts.

To all our baking, here’s a story of a baker doing good, some diary hacks and a mouthwatering recipe for guava pavlova.

Baking for good