Top Port Elizabeth doctor, family hurt in shooting, knife frenzy
At 5am in a quiet, gated community in Deer Park, a Port Elizabeth doctor allegedly shot his wife and son before stabbing himself in the stomach.
All three survived but the early-morning incident on Monday shocked neighbours, who said the family had always seemed close, but kept to themselves even during community braais...
