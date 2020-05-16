Step back in time at unspoilt De Hoop gem

No television, no music and little contact with the outside world.

Actually, this was the best bit of my stay at the De Hoop Collection.

Reading and listening to the birds sing was what one could call total relaxation.

A game farm experience at the sea, with the peace and tranquillity that De Hoop Collection comes with, is a feeling so surreal.

The remote and unique location bordering the wild southern coast is home to a diversity of 1,500 plant species, 260 bird species and is a safe refuge for rare mammals such as the bontebok and Cape mountain zebra.

The 50km gravel road after you leave Bredasdorp does not prepare one for the luxurious stay that awaits.

I was soon to learn that the bumpy gravel road was worth it.

We arrived at the Opstal area at De Hoop and experienced first-class treatment.

The staff had welcome drinks prepared for us, the best ginger ale I’ve ever tasted.

Everyone was so welcoming, it was as if they knew us from a previous life.

We waited eagerly to be taken to our accommodation as we signed our indemnity forms, because the fun was about to get real.