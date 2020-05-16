Master baker shares her home-style birthday menu

Birthdays are special occasions well worth celebrating but, thanks to the national lockdown, many have had to ditch their grand plans for a smaller intimate do at home with family.

Cape Town master baker and mother of four, Grace Stevens, is among those who have had to make the best out of celebrating her birthday at home on April 20.

To make her special day one to remember, Stevens created a delicious birthday menu to enjoy with her family, starting with a warm savoury breakfast to an easy home-made pizza for lunch and a sponge cake to top the celebrations off.

Stevens kicked off her birthday with savoury sweetcorn fritters, which pair perfectly with in-season avocados or a gorgeous soft poached egg.

Sweetcorn fritters are a delicious warm alternative to pancakes and are especially good as the weather turns chilly.

Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or not, this recipe is sure to turn any cool morning into a wonderful one.