Grogro community desperate for change
“We are struggling, hungry and have no-one to run to.”
These were the pleas of desperate Grogro informal settlement residents to the deputy minister of state security, Zizi Kodwa, who was in ward 40 delivering food parcels to impoverished families on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.