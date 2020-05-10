SA amphibian expert snaps up Green Oscar

It’s a giant leap for amphibian specialist Dr Jeanne Tarrant and a bigger one still for the protection of frogs and the wellbeing of South Africans.

SA’s “frog lady” has just been honoured with an international Whitley Award.

The “Green Oscar” as it is often referred to, goes with nearly R1m (R916,300,000 or £40,000) to be used in her Threatened Amphibian Programme, which she runs for the Endangered Wildlife Trust.

But if you think it’s just about frogs — don’t hop to conclusions, because frogs control pest insects and they are also key indicators of the health of habitats that counters climate change, supports farming and supplies clean water.

Tarrant said one of the prominent members of her programme was a resident of the Eastern Cape.

“The critically endangered Amathole toad is known only from the mountains near Hogsback.

“This species serves as a flagship for protecting many other species in the region, and it represents very important grassland habitat that is needed for carbon sequestration and supporting livestock, and because it is one of the most critical watersheds in the Eastern Cape.

“Without protecting this habitat, millions of people downstream, including in East London, will be faced with water scarcity and poor water quality.”