Meeting the characters of Nitida

One of the things that appeals to me about Nitida is the layers of stories and character that are woven together and reflected in the labels with their pretty, finely-detailed botanical illustrations and back label descriptions that are a joy to read.

The small Durbanville winery is named after the Protea nitida that grows in abundance on the farm and the labels feature those and the host of plants, spiders, birds and small creatures inhabiting the endangered Renosterveld vegetation brought back to life on the former sheep farm.

Owner Bernhard Veller tells how the nitida (waboom) proteas grew unusually small on the farm, leading botanists to think they were a new subspecies, until finding that the plants grew to their normal, larger size when transplanted elsewhere.

Similarly, says Veller, “we thought our little farm had the heart to grow big wines”.

The word nitida is a form of the Latin for “bright, shining, blooming/healthy, smart, cultured” — the idea perhaps inspiring the subtle silver and gold highlights on the label illustrations; it’s also reflected in the care put into the health of the farm’s natural environment and the considered, handmade approach to making wines that have a bit of an intellectual air about them.

That smartness carries through onto the back labels that paint a user-friendly, non-technical word picture of what to expect in the bottle.