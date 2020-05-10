Heart-friendly versions of your favourite meals

Now more than ever, South Africans need to take better care of their hearts as Covid-19 may pose a higher risk for patients with chronic illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes.

However, maintaining a nourishing diet to keep heart and body healthy can prove rather difficult for some and may require the help of an expert.

With help from Pharma Dynamics’ Cooking from The Heart healthy eating programme, all you have to do is follow heart-friendly recipes for healthier versions of some of your favourite meals.

Developed by healthy food consultant Heleen Meyer and dietitians from the Heart and Stroke Foundation — the Cooking from the Heart programme consists of more than 100 breakfasts, lunches and suppers with a healthy twist that will tantalise everyone’s taste buds.

Regardless of whether the world is in the midst of a fight against a global health pandemic, nutrition plays an important part in supporting a strong immune system and curbing the onset of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings said.

“Following a diet which includes plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit, lean proteins, and one which is low in salt and sugar, as per Pharma Dynamics’ Cooking from the Heart healthy eating programme, is recommended,” she said.

“Fad diets don’t work, and it’s important that people stick to a healthy and balanced meal plan that they can follow for life.

“Very restrictive diets will likely result in short-term weight-loss, but most people can’t maintain it and it’s not healthy over the long term.

“It’s best to follow a healthy meal plan.”

A simple approach to a change in diet, she advises, is to become aware of salt and sugar intake, as well as portion control.

Reading food labels helps to keep track of how much fat, sugar and cholesterol the food contains.

“Try as far as possible to cook with fresh ingredients and to avoid using overly processed, pre-prepared ingredients, which are often high in sugar, unhealthy fats, salt and refined fibre.

“A variety of ingredients for every meal is a good starting point.

“Enjoying something from every food group is the best way to include all the important nutritional elements, enough fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to keep you healthy and nourished.

“Continuously eating the same foods without much variety could mean that you are excluding certain nutrients from your diet,” she said.

Jennings shared some tips on what to include and avoid in your diet:

1. Enjoy a variety of foods

Eat pulses such as dry beans, split peas and lentils regularly. These are good sources of protein, low in fat and high in fibre.

You can replace meat in some meals with these ingredients and they are excellent plant-based proteins for vegetarian meals. Keep in mind that these contain both protein and carbohydrates.

2. Eat plenty of fruit and vegetables daily

Remember to eat vegetables and fruit from the different colour groups (red, green, yellow and orange). The vitamins, minerals and fibre in these foods help to protect you against diseases.

Enjoy veggies or salad at least twice a day. Aim for a total of five portions of vegetables and fruit every day, of which some should be raw.

3. Make unrefined starchy foods part of most meals

These foods are high in fibre and can help you feel fuller for longer, and lower your risk of developing obesity, heart disease and cancer.

Good choices are unrefined, unprocessed or whole grains, like brown or wholewheat bread, coarse maize (mealie) meal, oats and brown rice. This could also include starchy veggies like butternut and sweet potato.

Remember to enjoy these in controlled portions. This is especially important at a braai, as there are often too many starchy dishes on the table.