Escape to the wonder of the Eastern Cape

It has been more than a month since travelling was banned and life as we knew it took a drastic turn, blowing all travel plans.

With Covid-19 infections increasing by the day globally, our globe-trotting goals have flown out the window, and while it remains unclear when we’ll be setting foot in our favourite holiday destinations again, it won’t hurt to take this time to plan our post-lockdown trips to a tee.

Plan your Eastern Cape sho’t left by following this itinerary, guiding you to a mix of the province’s best destinations and experiences as recommended by the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency.

Planning a trip to visit these beautiful places in the future will at least give one something exciting to look forward to, while under lockdown.

Morgan Bay breakaway — two nights

Head to Morgan Bay and enjoy time on the beach with family, a friend or good book, hire a canoe and enjoy a paddle on the lagoon or book a horse riding excursion.

Spread these activities out over two days.

Enjoy a lunch or dinner at Yellowoods Forest Lodge or at the Morgan Bay Hotel if you fancy a break from self-catering.

Enjoy sundowners and a selfie moment on the Morgan Bay cliffs.

Overnight at an establishment of your choice.

Areena and Chintsa — two nights