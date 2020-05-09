'Why not me,' asks Solomzi Nqweni

Cricketer with rare muscle disease opens up about his new battle-against Covid-19

You know that feeling when you’re working on an assignment and the power goes off, and you have to start all over again? Now take that frustration and times it by one hundred.



It is difficult for Solomzi Nqweni to describe the disappointment he has had to endure in his young life, but the analogy to losing something you have poured your heart and soul into — like his budding cricket career — is the only way he is able to put his heartache into words...

