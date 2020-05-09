UDM deputy president’s aunt finally cleared for burial

Kwankwa said the family had received her Covid-19 results and were told she had tested negative and they could fetch the body and proceed with her burial.

“There’s been confusion around this whole period because as the family we were never made aware of her earlier Covid-19 positive diagnosis,” he said.

“Had we known we would’ve taken precautionary measures to protect both her and the family using medication as well as traditional measures.”

Kwankwa said health officials at SS Gida Hospital had told them they could give his aunt a normal burial as she did not have the coronavirus.

In a heart-rending letter written to Mabuyane on May 6, detailing what his aunt had endured trying to access health care, Kwankwa said he had informed health MEC Sindiswa Gomba about the situation after his aunt died.

“I write this letter not only because of my family’s personal tragedy and unbearable experience at the hands of some Eastern Cape health workers, but also because our experience concerns potentially thousands of South Africans and has an impact on the spread of the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape,” he said.

In his letter, Kwankwa painted a horrific picture of how his sickly aunt, carried by her son, was sent from Grey Provincial Hospital in King William’s Town, to Bhisho Provincial Hospital and later SS Gida Hospital in Keiskammahoek.

“On 3 May, in the early morning, my aunt severely struggled to breathe and a gracious neighbour took her to Dimbaza clinic, from where she was referred and admitted to SS Gida Hospital in Keiskammahoek where she was placed in isolation. She was left to die on her own on May 5..

“As a family we are sad, but we are angry too, as we were sent from pillar to post by what seems an incompetent Eastern Cape health care system, which resulted in my aunt paying with her life.

“The poor level of treatment at Grey Provincial Hospital and Bhisho Provincial Hospital’s refusal to treat my aunt leave much to be desired. They dropped the ball and it had fatal consequences,” he wrote.

Kwankwa said he was not convinced that the necessary interventions were made, and precautionary measures taken.

He said there had been concerns his aunt had contracted Covid-19 and that there had been ample opportunity for her to pass it to those about her, including her son, who works at a King William’s Town mall.

“If he possibly contracted the coronavirus from his mother, the impact of his interaction with staff members and the public is cause for serious concern. He could inadvertently be a node for the wildfire spread of Covid-19 in King William’s Town.