Reaching out the Red Cross way

It was World Red Cross Day on Friday and the Bay branch of the 100-year old SA Red Cross Society, in conjunction with Ford Motor Company, was out doing what it does best — helping those in need.

The team had spent the morning in the Boxer Shopping Centre in Motherwell teaching people various basic ways to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus, Nandipha Linda, personal assistant to the provincial society head Caroline Gallant, said.

In a statement, Ford spokesperson Dudu Nxele, said the Red Cross Society had ramped up its humanitarian efforts and Ford had supported it by providing two Ford Rangers to assist in relief efforts.

Linda said: “We took along a 20-litre drum of water, a basin and soap and were demonstrating to people how to properly wash their hands, which is a very important way to avoid Covid-19.

“Many people think just quickly damping their hands is enough, but as we demonstrated, you have to do it for at least 20 seconds and soap and rub your hands together properly before rinsing them off.”

To date, the Red Cross team has distributed personal protective equipment and conducted Covid-19 screening at 230 households, delivered 780 hygiene kits, served 3,843 hot meals at shelters, town halls and informal settlements, and handed out almost 5,000 food parcels to poor families, residents of old age homes and children’s havens.