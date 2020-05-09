Eastern Cape’s ‘terrorists’ prominent in new book

PREMIUM

The Eastern Cape features prominently in a new book delving into the contents of the apartheid state’s so-called “terrorist album”.



The Terrorist Album: Apartheid’s Insurgents, Collaborators, and the Security Police explains how an extensive photographic gallery of political dissidents was used to trace and establish links between those opposed to the policies of the nationalist government...

