Bush escapes: Luxury safari brands offer big five virtual tours

It’s 6pm on a Friday. You’re halfway through your second sundowner, watching a giraffe lazily munch leaves. A monkey dashes past the game vehicle and you instinctively pull the bag of biltong closer to your chest. The exhilaration is palpable. But this is no ordinary sunset game drive ... this is a virtual safari á la maison.

People the world over are experiencing their own form of lockdown, or social distancing, as a result of Covid-19, and roaming the outdoors is not an option right now — physically at least.

These five luxury safari camps are adapting to the call of Mother Nature by offering virtual game drives for armchair explorers to enjoy.

You can go on a morning bush walk with a friendly guide, enjoy a sunrise game drive in your fluffy pyjamas or reflect on your wellbeing as you watch an elephant quench its thirst or lion cubs scuffle in the dirt. All you need is a decent wi-fi connection and a cup of coffee — or cocktail.