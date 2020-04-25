VIDEO | Nelson Mandela Bay dad beats killer virus

It was touch and go for 27 days as a Port Elizabeth father fought for his life against the killer coronavirus, but this week he walked out of hospital a hero, extinguishing any doubt that he would survive.



Doctors and nurses, equally delighted with the fairytale ending, lined the passage of Life St George’s Hospital as they clapped and cheered, giving Andre Nel the hero’s send-off he deserved...

