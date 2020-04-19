Trial of alleged killers of elderly Kabega Park woman postponed again due to lockdown

As the country remains in lockdown, the prolonged trial of four men accusedof the murder of an elderly Kabega Park woman almost five years ago was delayed yet again on Friday.



Senior prosecutor Mujaahid Sandan told Port Elizabeth High Court judge Irma Schoeman that following a directive from the office of the chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng, issued on April 16, all persons currently in custody and standing trial would be remanded until May 11...

