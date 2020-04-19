Pleasures of wine become a virtual necessity

We might not be able to go out and buy wine, but lockdown has opened up a whole new online world of virtual tastings and meet-ups with wine-loving friends and the opportunity to “meet” wine personalities that you might not ordinarily get to see.

How else would you find yourself in the same “room” talking wine with Swartland rockstar winemakers Andrea and Chris Mullineux in Riebeek-Kasteel, Master of Wine and wine judge Greg Sherwood in London, former Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo, polo-playing businessman Nicky van der Walt, and co-founders of Stellenbosch’s Vilafonté winery Zelma Long and Phil Freese?

More than 70 people from as far afield as Texas, Hong Kong, Brazil and Germany joined Vilafonté managing partner Mike Ratcliffe in his Stellenbosch kitchen and Long and Freese in their California dining room for just such a conversation this week.

How absolutely fascinating it was to hear the story of Vilafonté’s journey direct from its founders and the memories and impressions of wine lovers from all over the world, and how heart-warming to see the shared joy over wine in spite of distance. (Also to hear the shared frustrations of lockdown, with Brazilian importer Raphael Malago in Sao Paulo commenting on his children in the background driving him crazy!)

What shone through in this global chat was the ageability of the wines – some participants sipping on and raving about the maiden 2003 Series M – and the absolute focus on making super-premium investment wines, with the obsessive attention to detail in precision winegrowing and winemaking.

Sherwood, the fine wine buyer at Vilafonté’s UK importer, said the quality of the wines had always been there but recognition of the brand had grown strongly in the last few years, with customers clamouring for new releases, such as the Series M 2017, to be delivered globally to an eager waiting list next month.