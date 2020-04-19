Healthy bodies, happy hearts

Celebrity chefs are sharing tips for healthy eating during lockdown.

Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, has been inundated with requests for advice.

She told the Sunday Times her game-changer tip was to shun unhealthy food from the get-go when laying in supplies.

“I made sure to stock up on veggies, both fresh and frozen, and am using that to make more meat-free dishes,” she said.