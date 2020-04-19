Healthy bodies, happy hearts
Celebrity chefs are sharing tips for healthy eating during lockdown.
Mogau Seshoene, author of The Lazy Makoti’s Guide to the Kitchen, has been inundated with requests for advice.
She told the Sunday Times her game-changer tip was to shun unhealthy food from the get-go when laying in supplies.
“I made sure to stock up on veggies, both fresh and frozen, and am using that to make more meat-free dishes,” she said.
“I've also been making vegetable pasta with butternut and baby marrow instead of using normal pasta and have been replacing at least one meal a day with a vegetable soup.”
Event organiser and foodie Tebello Motsoane says soups have been a winner in his kitchen.
“I’ve been cooking with a lot of broth that has plenty of garlic, ginger, turmeric and fresh herbs, which are great for my immune system.
“The broths are great for poaching vegetables, creating amazing ramen and make a delicious base for soups.”
But both Seshoene and Motsoane admit they have struggled to stay away from not-so-healthy comfort food.
Celebrity chef Siba Mtongana says she has prioritised healthy eating to ensure her husband and children’s immune systems stay strong.
“I’ve been cooking healthy, nutrient-dense and wholesome food that primarily ensures that our immune systems and our overall health are at their best.”
But MasterChef SA and Ultimate Braai Master judge Benny Masekwameng has opted to cook family favourites rather than “overly healthy” meals.
“I am cooking a lot of my family’s favourites using what is in season and affordable at the moment. Slow-cooked stews and casseroles like lamb knuckles, beef shin, pork trotters and oxtail.
“I have been supplementing those with beans and pulses like lentils and split green peas.”
However, he has been using healthy cooking methods such as flame grilling, steaming and roasting.
Masekwameng encouraged people to snack on fruit and to make snacks using granola, cereals, nuts and dried fruits.
The chef said that when anxiety strikes he finds it hard not to indulge in his favourite snack, dark chocolate, only in moderation.
Mi Casa frontman J’Something, who is also an accomplished chef, says his family’s taste buds have trumped other considerations during lockdown.
“I have to be honest and say that healthy eating hasn’t been top of my list,” he said.
“My family and I love food so much. So food has really been our getaway during lockdown.
“We have been eating a lot of delicious things that have been affordable, like chicken soup, pap and wors, lots of veggie dishes like bean and lentil curry, as well as our favourite, sweet potato tacos.”