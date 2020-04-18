Kingfisher FM granted special events licence
Christian radio station Kingfisher FM, shut down by the broadcasting regulator for allegedly operating without a licence in January, has been granted a special events licence.
The licence, issued on April 2, led to the station being back on the air within hours of it being issued.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) pulled the station from the airwaves after it discovered they had been operating without a licence since October 2018.
Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said the licence was granted on the basis that the station would only broadcast Easter programming as a Christian radio station. It expires on May 10.
“Icasa would like to put on record that the radio station will be required to cease broadcasting after this licence has expired.”
Kingfisher board head Wouter van der Westhuizen said the station had walked many hard roads and experienced many glorious moments.
“It is therefore apt that this licence comes at a time when the community is experiencing the trials of Covid-19 and the glory of Easter,” he said.
Station manager Michele Lourens said online streaming had been the order of the day, but reaching people via their on-air platform and streaming so that all might hear was “an absolute privilege”.
“I am proud of our team. They are loyal and have rallied to make our current on-air situation authentic and relevant,” Lourens said. “This is due to a personal passion for the station, God and seeing His word come to life in the lives of our listeners.”
Maleka noted: “This special event licence does not, in any way whatsoever, suggest that the radio station will be granted a permanent broadcasting licence.”