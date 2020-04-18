Kingfisher FM granted special events licence

Christian radio station Kingfisher FM, shut down by the broadcasting regulator for allegedly operating without a licence in January, has been granted a special events licence.

The licence, issued on April 2, led to the station being back on the air within hours of it being issued.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) pulled the station from the airwaves after it discovered they had been operating without a licence since October 2018.

Icasa spokesperson Paseka Maleka said the licence was granted on the basis that the station would only broadcast Easter programming as a Christian radio station. It expires on May 10.

“Icasa would like to put on record that the radio station will be required to cease broadcasting after this licence has expired.”