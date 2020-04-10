Need to eat trumps Covid-19 fears

In Colchester township, Covid-19 is something the people have heard about — but struggling to put food on the table because of the lockdown is their grim reality.

Tucked away off the N2 between the town of Colchester, the Sundays River and a ridge dotted with spekboom, the gravel streets of the township were tranquil on Tuesday morning.

But just beneath this air of rural calm, the situation is dire.

Felicity Goliath, 49, said she and the four other members of her household had their backs to the wall.

“After lockdown began, we had power for that first day and then no more because there is no money to buy electricity.

“We have some mielie pap but nothing else and I don’t know going forward what we’re going to eat.”

She said they urgently needed to move out of their house to try to solve their crisis.

“But the lockdown says I can’t even go and get a piece of bread from a neighbour.”

Her husband Johnny Goliath, 53, said he was looking forward to seeing the guavas on the tree in his front yard ripen, but then they needed to be harvested quickly otherwise they would disappear because everyone was hungry.

“This lockdown is bad. I did piece jobs as a gardener for bed and breakfasts in town but the last job I did was the day before lockdown and if I try for more work now I will get fined R5,000 for walking around.”