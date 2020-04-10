A salute to the unsung heroes

PREMIUM

Today we pay tribute to all our health care workers who toil relentlessly on the front line as the world battles to come to grips with this horrid Covid-19 virus.



From the hospital nurses who spend hours away from their families, unsure of whether or not they are carrying the virus home to their loved ones, to the doctors who have to remain strong for the rest of the team even though they too fear this ghastly contagion — we are in awe of you...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.