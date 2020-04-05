South African whisky cements its world class reputation with top international awards

Watts says innovation had been key in the success of South African whisky.

“Bain’s was launched in 2009, long before single grain whisky became a trend around the globe.

“My vision for this whisky was to offer consumers something truly South African made with 100% South African maize and uniquely double matured for a period of five years in casks previously used for the maturation of bourbon.



“This together with our warm South African climate which accelerates maturation, results in an exceptional smooth whisky with extraordinary flavour, making the whisky truly one of a kind.”

And in its own right, Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky has been awarded as the World’s Best Grain Whisky twice — at the 2013 and 2018 World Whiskies Awards — cementing SA’s reputation for making world-class whisky.

The distillery, the only commercial whisky distillery in Africa, has been at the forefront of innovation with state-of-the-art equipment and ingenious sustainability projects.

In addition to the recent Icons of Whisky award, the James Sedgwick Distillery was recognised with the prestigious Green Company of the Year award hosted by the BIG Awards for Business towards the end of 2019.

“Making whisky is not just about the liquid. It’s about finding ways to lessen the impact on the environment,” says Watts.

“Over the years we have implemented a number of initiatives that include recycling spent grains, which are high in protein for animal feed; treating waste water first through an anaerobic digester and then further through a reverse osmosis (RO) plant. The first part of the water treatment recovers methane gas which is brought back into the process to reduce coal usage; the second treatment through the RO plant results in about 35% of the water being reused as process water (cooling and boilers).

“Collecting the CO² emanated during fermentation for use in carbonated drinks is a further initiative,” he says.