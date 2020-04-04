Two Samaritans sewing masks for Bay clinics, old age homes

Two women are selflessly doing their part in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the Bay, by sewing masks for old age homes and clinics.

The cousins, who asked not to be named because they do not want any recognition for their kind efforts, have already sewn at least 233 masks in just one week.

On Thursday alone, the hard-working women managed to produce 74 masks, which were then delivered to the Algoa Park Old Age home yesterday afternoon.

Insistent that she is not a seamstress by nature, a 68-year-old Young Park woman said the masks were made out of 100% cotton.

She said she was working closely with her 67-year-old cousin from Pretoria, who had been living with her during the lockdown.

The idea to make the masks came to the two after they had heard about a shortage at old age homes, with a particular need in Despatch.

“In the beginning we battled to make them quickly enough because we had only one sewing machine and the needle kept breaking but since then Harvest Christian Church has lent us another two sewing machines, which has made it a lot easier,” she said.

And the orders kept coming in.

“We are worried about running out of elastic so if anyone wants to donate some, that would be great.”

The woman said they had both embarked on the project purely out of the goodness of their hearts and therefore wanted to remain anonymous.

Since Wednesday last week, they have made 65 masks for Huis Najaar in Despatch, 60 masks for the Gelvandale Old Age Home, 30 masks for St Francis Hospice and 25 masks for the Algoa Park clinic.