This is our chance to secure the future
Local environmental and sustainability experts and activists have applauded the open letter issued by the eminent Club of Rome highlighting the need for swift and radical change as Covid-19 sweeps the world.
In their open letter, the group of scientists, economists, businessmen and former politicians said the crisis was demonstrating how much people depended on one another on a finite planet, and this was the sign that the rapid phasing out of fossil fuels had to begin...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.