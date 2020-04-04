President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the conduct “in general” of the 18,000 police and defence force personnel enforcing the government's Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The president also maintained that he had “no specific knowledge” of law-enforcement officials behaving unconstitutionally.

“I have no reason to believe that they have acted unlawfully and in the event that there may be incidents of unlawful conduct on their part‚ such conduct must be reported to the relevant authorities‚” Ramaphosa stated in papers filed at the Pretoria high court yesterday afternoon.

Ramaphosa has also stressed that he believed the state’s shutdown was the decisive action needed to “save lives before the virus reaches proportions that would have a significant strain on our medical system and add to the social maladies our country already faces”.

“I am convinced that this extraordinary intervention will later prove to be the one intervention we adopted that averted an unprecedented calamity for our nation‚” he stated.

“I knew it would have a considerable impact on people’s livelihoods‚ on the life of our society and our economy. However‚ the human cost of delaying the intervention was too ghastly to contemplate”.

While stressing that he does not take the allegations of police and defence force “abuse of power” made in an urgent court application by the Fair and Equitable Society NGO “lightly”‚ the president said the FES application “simply alleges abuse without any specificities”.