Questions over Eastern Cape virus cases

“The calm before a heavy and devastating storm.”

That is how health minister Zweli Mkhize this week described the lull in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA.

His stern, somewhat ominous, warning came in the middle of the nationwide 21-day lockdown as he announced that the confirmed cases had by then — in the four weeks since the first positive result — already risen to 1,380 cases, and was steadily climbing, having reached 1,505 by the time of going to print.

Mkhize and health MECs in other provinces have been frank about the statistics.

In a live update about the figures on Thursday night, for instance, Free State health MEC Montseng Margaret Ts’Iu pointed out, with disappointment, that they had already confirmed 77 cases in Bloemfontein alone.

How is it then, that in the Eastern Cape, one of the most densely populated provinces, only 17 cases have been recorded?