Middle and upper-middle classes ‘also feeling the coronavirus pain’

“The vehicle and asset finance delinquency rate hit 6.9% in December, a figure that has more than doubled in the past three years,” Williams said.

Industry dynamics are also coming into play.

“There are concerns around consumers meeting balloon repayments at the end of the instalment period. You can also see the stress as payment terms for cars extend in some cases to 84 and 96 months,” Williams side.

This all comes at a time when the economy languished in recession for the last two quarters of last year, with the situation set to worsen.

“We observed a downward trend in the leading economic indicators, which looked set to continue before Covid-19,” Andrew Fulton, the CEO of Eighty20, a research and data analytics firm that focuses on consumer trends, said.

“The number of people who hold credit-linked retail accounts was flat in the fourth quarter, which shows you how flat the economy is — it usually jumps as people begin buying before Christmas.”

Eighty20 analysed data from the XDS Credit Bureau, which showed the biggest increase in defaults in percentage terms was by individuals earning R20,000-R59,000 a month. The number of accounts in default rose from 17.3% to 18% during the quarter.

“There is a perception that all of this trauma is occurring at the lower end of the market. But we are seeing that it’s the middle and upper-middle classes that are battling to live their lives at the same standard they enjoyed just a year before.

“So it’s not just the lower classes feeling the pain,” Fulton said. — BusinessLIVE