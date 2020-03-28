St Albans prison a ticking time bomb

With no running water and new admissions on an almost daily basis, Covid-19 is a ticking time bomb for the thousands of inmates at the St Albans Correctional Centre despite authorities insisting they are doing all they can to prevent the virus from spreading to inmates.

The long-standing problem of overcrowding — with up to 100 inmates in a cell — means the social distancing requirement of up to two metres cannot be adhered to at the prison.

In addition, without sufficient clean running water, prisoners cannot follow the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of regularly washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

Dr Susan Louw, a haematologist in charge of the National Health Laboratory Service, said: “It takes just one person inside the prisons to contract Covid-19.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen.”

But Louw warned the killer coronavirus was not the only illness inmates needed to be concerned about if they did not have access to water.

“It is a disgrace; it goes against their basic human rights.

“Their worries should go over and above Covid-19 as there are a variety of serious illnesses they can contract as a result.”

Louw stressed, however, that as long as the virus was not brought into the prison, inmates remained safe.

Three prisoners interviewed by Weekend Post this week said they had not been supplied with hand sanitisers and the only precautionary measure they had noted was correctional services officials wearing gloves and masks.

The cells were sprayed with a disinfectant once last week, they claimed.

The names of the prisoners have been withheld for fear of reprisals.

Some detainees have embarked on a hunger strike in a bid to raise attention about the woeful water shortages.

By yesterday afternoon, they insisted they still did not have water despite communication from the department of correctional services that water tankers had been dispatched to the prison.