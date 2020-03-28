Shelters for homeless off to rocky start amid lockdown

Only one of the four halls identified to accommodate the city’s homeless over the 21-day coronavirus lockdown period was operational in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said on Thursday that Walmer Town Hall, Daku Hall, the NU2 Hall and Babs Madlakane Hall — as well as Hoza Hall if needed — had all been identified as venues where the homeless would be put up.

However, by midday yesterday there were big padlocks on the doors of Babs Madlakane in Uitenhage, Daku Hall in Kwazakhele, the NU2 Hall in Motherwell and Hoza Hall in New Brighton.

Though admitting they were racing against time, municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron was confident the halls would open.

“We had people doing inspections yesterday [Thursday] by all the relevant officials and they will be open.

“We have started at Walmer Town Hall and we already have people moving in there.

“We are working with the department of social development and Sassa for the provision of food and other services,” Baron added.

At Walmer Town Hall yesterday information had filtered down to the streets about a temporary shelter being set up there and by the afternoon a group of 10 homeless people had gathered there.

One homeless man who did not want to be named said the police had dropped him off there and he had been surprised to find an empty hall.

Some of them said they had been there since the morning and did not know where to go or look for their next meal.