Eastern Cape researcher returns from stint in Antarctica

An Eastern Cape chemical technician, Lonwabo Nettie, recently returned from his environmental research quest to change protocol and prevent pollution in Antarctica which, among other things, will help in global efforts to reduce climate change.

The results of the environmental research quest conducted at the SA Antarctic research base in Vesleskarvet, Queen Maud Land, are aimed at rooting out any source of pollutants near the SA National Antarctic Expedition (SANAE IV) base.

Nettie is a chemical technician at Walter Sisulu University, probing heavy metal and entrapped organic compounds around the SANAE IV base that are part of the SA National Antarctic Programme operated by the SA National Antarctic Expedition.

The expedition’s mission is to increase understanding of the natural environment and life in the Antarctic and Southern Ocean through appropriate science and technology.