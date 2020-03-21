Reflecting on 35th anniversary of senseless massacre

It was at about 9.15am on Thursday March 21 1985 when the police opened fire on a crowd of between 3,000 and 4,000 people who were walking down Maduna Road, KwaLanga.



More than 20 people died — the exact death toll is not known to this day...

