Perfect time to bake up a storm

Many of the processes that baking encompasses are meditative — you sift and weigh and beat butter and sugar, and some are also physically enjoyable, like the feel of flour in your hands as you rub butter into it to make pastry. Nothing feels lighter or softer than flour.

Baking is also predictable. If you whisk egg whites and sugar together, you’ll end up with sweet, white clouds. The baker is in control and, no matter what’s happening elsewhere, will produce something good to eat. Unlike dinner, which is gone in 30 minutes, the results of this labour will be around for several days.

Nigella Lawson has written about the “transformative power” of baking. All cooking is transformative, of course. You put a raw chicken into a hot oven, and it will eventually become golden and juicy. But baking’s power to transform seems almost magical. Most cake batter looks like a sloppy mess when you put it in the oven but will turn into a risen moist sponge that calls for decoration and imagination.

You can get completely lost in baking. Julie Jones, an Instagram star due to her astonishing pastry work, started making the tarts for which she is now famous because her mother developed dementia. They baked together until Julie’s mother could no longer manage it — the process calmed both of them — but Julie baked on her own every evening, cutting intricate shapes out of pastry, to deal with the stress she was under.

This isn’t just baking, this is a form of play and one which is as absorbing as making Lego structures when you were a child. Emma Mitchell, a nature writer who uses country walks and sketching plants to ward off the depression from which she suffers, tweeted just recently, “If you’re overwhelmed by anxiety my first tip is to cook. This may sound tame but it’s very effective. Your mind will become absorbed in and distracted by the recipe. This mental state is called ‘flow’ and has been shown to be as effective as meditation.”

I know baking is a strange response — frivolous, some might argue — to what we’re going through right now, but we all need coping mechanisms. If you can leave the results of some of your creativity on the doorstep of a neighbour, so much the better. While we aren’t allowed to physically connect, a sense of connection is more vital than ever.

Try one of Diana’s recipes:

Chocolate and caramel-hazelnut cake

This is a cake to make for afternoon tea or to serve after dinner with cream. I started out thinking of it as a showstopper — two layers, cream as well as caramel — but I’m ultimately someone who ends up making things simpler. This could look grander but its flavour wouldn’t be improved. All the same, it’s one to bake for a friend for a special occasion.

Prep time: 30 minutes | Cooking time: 50 minutes

SERVES

10