Opulence and decadence in the tranquil Karoo

Perched more than 900m above sea level deep in the Karoo, an oasis of luxurious beauty and splendour is on offer for those wanting to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life — and gaze at the star-filled sky.



The aptly named Sky Lodge offers an experience like none other, with spectacular panoramic views of rolling hills, open plains with a clear blue sky amplified by the crisp air, only found in the great outdoors...

