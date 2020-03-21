MEC defends ANC over criticism

Sports, recreation, arts & culture MEC Fezeka Bayeni has come out in defence of the ANC, saying it is not true that the government has done nothing to assist the victims and families of the Langa Massacre.



Bayeni said there were instances when the government had provided houses and even bursaries to the families of those who died or were injured by the apartheid police in 1985...

