Commemorative events all talk, says disillusioned survivor

PREMIUM

Shot eight times on March 21 1985 on his way to bury a comrade in KwaNobuhle, Khayalethu Bana says he feels let down by the ANC, with no special pension ever received.



A young man with strong conviction to see black people freed from the oppressive government under apartheid, Bana said he had participated in most marches, protests and defiance campaigns at the time...

