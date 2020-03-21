Bay MMA fighter Manengela hungry for title shot
Port Elizabeth mixed martial artist Sindile Manengela was confident his skills and preparation would be the deciding factor when he competed in and won his bout at the Extreme Fighting Championship 84 recently.
Taking on Roevan de Beer in a bantamweight fight at Times Square, Pretoria, last Saturday, Manengela made quick work of his opponent as he claimed a technical TKO victory three minutes and 16 seconds into the opening round. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.