DJ pledges R1 for every ‘Nokuthula’ retweet
From the grave to centre stage — on Twitter, that is.
This sums up the whirlwind two weeks Nokuthula Mjekula has had since Weekend Post reported her neighbours had thought she was a zombie as she had been “buried” while still very much alive...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.