‘Please let me live for my children’
Bay doctor shot in face breaks silence to help abused women
The pungent smell of gunpowder haunts Dr Tabita Boto — an unwanted reminder of the terrifying events that unfolded when she was shot point-blank in the face, allegedly by her estranged husband.
She could barely hear her own thoughts over the loud ringing sound — an effect from a burst ear drum — as she prayed to God to keep her alive for the sake of her three young children...
