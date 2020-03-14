‘Please let me live for my children’

Bay doctor shot in face breaks silence to help abused women

PREMIUM

The pungent smell of gunpowder haunts Dr Tabita Boto — an unwanted reminder of the terrifying events that unfolded when she was shot point-blank in the face, allegedly by her estranged husband.



She could barely hear her own thoughts over the loud ringing sound — an effect from a burst ear drum — as she prayed to God to keep her alive for the sake of her three young children...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.