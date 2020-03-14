Finding source vital to prevent recurrence

PREMIUM

The COVID-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human infections were reported at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province in China, when a cluster of 41 pneumonia cases was identified. Deeper analysis showed that it was a novel coronavirus.



Two thirds of the sick — 66% of the cases — had direct exposure to the Huanan seafood market. Fish, shellfish, wildlife, snakes, birds and several different types of meat and carcasses were sold at this market. The market was closed immediately, and it has not reopened since...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.