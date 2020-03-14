Angry king wanted acting regent out

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said Azenathi had laid complaints of malicious damage to property and assault by threats, leading to the arrest on Friday morning.

The king, who was released on a warning after appearing in the state prosecutor’s office in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Friday afternoon, had been paroled in December.

He had served four years of a 12-year sentence for arson, kidnapping, culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice. He will be back in court on June 1.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a full report on the matter would be brought to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPB).

“Correctional services is working with the SAPS in ascertaining details of the incident, as the parolee was placed out into the system of community corrections with certain conditions that must be complied with,” Nxumalo said.

After court proceedings, Ngonyama said Dalindyebo had “locked the Great Place before his arrest”.

“For some time he has been begging people to say, ‘Talk to these people so I can move to my home’ and to perform some rituals.

“He said while he was still in prison he wanted his son to move from the Great Place.

“His home is Bumbane. His parole conditions allow him to stay in Bumbane.

“From the beginning he [the king] said he [Azenathi] must focus on school because he would be used by people.

“Now it has been proven.”

Royal spokesperson Nkosi Dumisani Mgudlwa said Azenathi had sustained a foot injury and his wife had minor facial injuries.

After court proceedings, Azenathi came down the courthouse stairs limping, the toes of his right foot caked in blood.

“I have nothing to say to the media. Prince Sganeko [Dalindyebo, the king’s brother] is the relevant person in this matter as I don’t like saying bad things,” he said.

Mgudlwa said the royal family was shocked by the incident.

He alleged Dalindyebo had arrived at the Great Place at 2am, gaining entry through a hole in the fence.

Mgudlwa claimed the king had smashed windows, brandished an axe and machete, and thrown Azenathi’s clothes, cutlery and some furniture through a window.

Dalindyebo had not met his son since his release.

“Apparently he had said Zanelizwe [Azenathi] must leave the Great Place, but we don’t know that,” Mgudlwa said.

“We did not have a meeting discussing that and we have been trying to meet him.”

Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said traditional leaders were hurt by the incident.

“The royal place should be an example to other royal houses.

“It is, however, a family issue,” Dudumayo said. — Daily Dispatch, additional reporting by Yolande Feni