WP P16 07022020: Top EP cricket job for Shafiek Abrahams

Former Proteas spinner and CSA high-performance coach Shafiek Abrahams has been appointed acting general manager: cricket of Eastern Province Cricket (EPC) and Cricket Eastern Cape (CEC).

“Shafiek is a natural fit for the position as he has been the high-performance cricket manager, overseeing both the Warriors and Nelson Mandela Bay Giants,” EPC and CEC CEO Mark Williams said.

Williams, who holds a commercial qualification and PhD in construction management, remains in cricket leadership in the Eastern Cape, but is being freed from the day-to-day running of the game in the province by the appointment of Abrahams.

“Mark will be able to focus on the business of cricket and projects to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company, and to build new capacity and capabilities, including the development of facilities with our partners,” EPC president Donovan May said.

Abrahams said he was looking forward to taking up the position.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve the region and the people where I started my cricketing career and I look forward to making a difference in my new role,” he said.

He will oversee both the developmental and the high-performance cricket programmes, cricket operations and cricket events.

In addition to his cricketing career, Abrahams has a long cricket coaching history.

He has served as senior cricket coach and manager at University of Pretoria, assistant coach of the SA emerging team to Australia 2007-2009, national spin bowling coach for CSA and senior coach for the then-Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (2006-2009).

The appointment came into effect on March 1. — CSA