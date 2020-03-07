PE’s Buckingham shares training plan for Ironman African Champs

When the world’s most elite triathletes from across the globe line up for the 2020 edition of the Ironman African Championship at Hobie Beach in Summerstrand on March 29, Nelson Mandela Bay residents will have Kyle Buckingham’s name in their hearts.



The 2018 winner and Port Elizabeth’s knight in shining armour, Buckingham will once again carry the hopes of Bay residents on his shoulders when he tackles one of the sports world’s most gruelling tests of endurance...

