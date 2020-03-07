Municipality caps number of metered taxis
New operating licences for metered taxis will not be approved by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality until policies are put in place to regulate Uber and Taxify/Bolt.
The municipality placed a notice in newspapers yesterday announcing the council’s decision last year to approve the temporary measure to cap the number of operating metered taxis in the city to 513...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.