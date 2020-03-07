Municipality caps number of metered taxis

PREMIUM

New operating licences for metered taxis will not be approved by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality until policies are put in place to regulate Uber and Taxify/Bolt.



The municipality placed a notice in newspapers yesterday announcing the council’s decision last year to approve the temporary measure to cap the number of operating metered taxis in the city to 513...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.